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Museu de Marinha in Lisbon

Museu de Marinha

About

The Museum of Portugal is dedicated to the country's rich maritime history. The collection includes thousands of exhibits, including ship models, navigational instruments, ancient maps, and royal longboats, reflecting the era of the Age of Discovery.

Contacts

Praça do Império, Santa Maria de Belém, 1400-206 Lisboa
+351210977388

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday10:00 - 18:00
Tuesday10:00 - 18:00
Wednesday10:00 - 18:00
Thursday10:00 - 18:00
Friday10:00 - 18:00
Saturday10:00 - 18:00
Sunday10:00 - 18:00