Museu de Marinha in Lisbon
About
The Museum of Portugal is dedicated to the country's rich maritime history. The collection includes thousands of exhibits, including ship models, navigational instruments, ancient maps, and royal longboats, reflecting the era of the Age of Discovery.
Contacts
Praça do Império, Santa Maria de Belém, 1400-206 Lisboa
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday10:00 - 18:00
Tuesday10:00 - 18:00
Wednesday10:00 - 18:00
Thursday10:00 - 18:00
Friday10:00 - 18:00
Saturday10:00 - 18:00
Sunday10:00 - 18:00