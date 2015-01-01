Museu Nacional dos Coches in Lisbon
About
A unique collection of 16th-19th century horse-drawn vehicles located in the Belém district. The exhibition includes the luxurious carriages of the Portuguese royal court, showcasing the technical and artistic evolution of carriages. The museum is divided into a modern building (2015) and an old riding arena.
Contacts
Av. da Índia 136, 1300-300 Lisboa
Extra Info
HOURS
Tuesday10:00 - 18:00
Wednesday10:00 - 18:00
Thursday10:00 - 18:00
Friday10:00 - 18:00
Saturday10:00 - 18:00
Sunday10:00 - 18:00