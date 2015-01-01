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Museu Nacional dos Coches in Lisbon

Museu Nacional dos Coches

About

A unique collection of 16th-19th century horse-drawn vehicles located in the Belém district. The exhibition includes the luxurious carriages of the Portuguese royal court, showcasing the technical and artistic evolution of carriages. The museum is divided into a modern building (2015) and an old riding arena.

Contacts

Av. da Índia 136, 1300-300 Lisboa
+351210492400

Extra Info

HOURS
Tuesday10:00 - 18:00
Wednesday10:00 - 18:00
Thursday10:00 - 18:00
Friday10:00 - 18:00
Saturday10:00 - 18:00
Sunday10:00 - 18:00