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Museu Calouste Gulbenkian in Lisbon

Museu Calouste Gulbenkian

About

One of the most important art museums in the world, located in Lisbon. Founded in 1969 on the basis of the private collection of the tycoon Galust Gulbenkian. The museum features over 6,000 items, ranging from ancient Egyptian artifacts to European paintings, including works by Rembrandt, Monet, and Degas, as well as exquisite French decorative art.

Contacts

Av. de Berna 45A, 1067-001 Lisboa
+351217823000

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday10:00 - 18:00
Wednesday10:00 - 18:00
Thursday10:00 - 18:00
Friday10:00 - 18:00
Saturday10:00 - 18:00
Sunday10:00 - 18:00