Museu Medeiros e Almeida in Lisbon
About
ВAn outstanding private collection of decorative arts, housed in the former home of the collector António Medeiros e Almeida. The 25-room exhibition includes porcelain, paintings, furniture, and unique clocks, reflecting the personal tastes and lifestyle of António and his wife.
Contacts
R. Mouzinho da Silveira 4, 1250-194 Lisboa
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday10:00 - 17:00
Tuesday10:00 - 17:00
Wednesday10:00 - 17:00
Thursday10:00 - 17:00
Friday10:00 - 17:00
Saturday10:00 - 17:00