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Museu Medeiros e Almeida in Lisbon

Museu Medeiros e Almeida

About

ВAn outstanding private collection of decorative arts, housed in the former home of the collector António Medeiros e Almeida. The 25-room exhibition includes porcelain, paintings, furniture, and unique clocks, reflecting the personal tastes and lifestyle of António and his wife.

Contacts

R. Mouzinho da Silveira 4, 1250-194 Lisboa
+351213547892

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday10:00 - 17:00
Tuesday10:00 - 17:00
Wednesday10:00 - 17:00
Thursday10:00 - 17:00
Friday10:00 - 17:00
Saturday10:00 - 17:00