Hieronymite Monastery in Lisbon
About
A grandiose 16th-century monument in Lisbon (Belém district), a masterpiece of the Manueline style and a UNESCO World Heritage Site. Built in honor of the discovery of the sea route to India by Vasco da Gama, who is buried here. Famous for its luxurious southern portal, two-tiered cloisters, and the Church of St. Mary.
Contacts
Praça do Império 1400-206 Lisboa
Extra Info
HOURS
Tuesday09:30 - 17:30
Wednesday09:30 - 17:30
Thursday09:30 - 17:30
Friday09:30 - 17:30
Saturday09:30 - 17:30
Sunday09:30 - 17:30