We use cookies to improve your experience, personalize content, and analyze our traffic. By continuing to use the site, you agree to our Cookie Policy.

Profile
RU

Hieronymite Monastery in Lisbon

Hieronymite Monastery

About

A grandiose 16th-century monument in Lisbon (Belém district), a masterpiece of the Manueline style and a UNESCO World Heritage Site. Built in honor of the discovery of the sea route to India by Vasco da Gama, who is buried here. Famous for its luxurious southern portal, two-tiered cloisters, and the Church of St. Mary.

Contacts

Praça do Império 1400-206 Lisboa
+351213620034

Extra Info

HOURS
Tuesday09:30 - 17:30
Wednesday09:30 - 17:30
Thursday09:30 - 17:30
Friday09:30 - 17:30
Saturday09:30 - 17:30
Sunday09:30 - 17:30