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Santa Maria de Belen Church in Lisbon

Santa Maria de Belen Church

About

The majestic 16th-century church in Lisbon, part of the Jerónimos Monastery complex. It is a masterpiece of the Manueline style (Portuguese Gothic with maritime motifs), where Vasco da Gama and members of the royal family are buried. The church is famous for its intricate carvings, high vaults, and bright interior.

Contacts

Praça do Império, 1400-206 Lisboa
+351213620004

Extra Info

HOURS
Tuesday10:30 - 17:00
Wednesday10:30 - 17:00
Thursday10:30 - 17:00
Friday10:30 - 17:00
Saturday10:30 - 17:00
Sunday14:00 - 17:00