Santa Maria de Belen Church in Lisbon
About
The majestic 16th-century church in Lisbon, part of the Jerónimos Monastery complex. It is a masterpiece of the Manueline style (Portuguese Gothic with maritime motifs), where Vasco da Gama and members of the royal family are buried. The church is famous for its intricate carvings, high vaults, and bright interior.
Contacts
Praça do Império, 1400-206 Lisboa
Extra Info
HOURS
Tuesday10:30 - 17:00
Wednesday10:30 - 17:00
Thursday10:30 - 17:00
Friday10:30 - 17:00
Saturday10:30 - 17:00
Sunday14:00 - 17:00