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Terrace Restaurant in Lisbon

Terrace Restaurant

About

A modern gastronomic oasis that combines the aesthetics of an "urban garden" with exquisite fusion cuisine. The bright space, with its panoramic windows and abundance of greenery, offers a unique menu that combines Portuguese seafood and farm-fresh meats with exotic oriental flavors. The restaurant is particularly renowned for its impeccable service.

Features

Seating
Terrace
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Full bar
Wine list
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Vegetarian dishes
Vegan dishes
Wi-Fi
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking

Contacts

Praça Príncipe Perfeito, 1990-221 Lisboa
+351910027182

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday07:00 - 22:30
Tuesday07:00 - 22:30
Wednesday07:00 - 22:30
Thursday07:00 - 22:30
Friday07:00 - 22:30
Saturday07:00 - 22:30
Sunday07:00 - 22:30