Fifty Seconds in Lisbon
About
An upscale restaurant with 2 Michelin stars, located at the top of the Vasco da Gama Tower (120 meters) at the Myriad by SANA Hotel. It offers high-end cuisine with panoramic views of the Tagus River. The chef creates tasting menus that combine Portuguese ingredients with international accents.
Features
Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Wine list
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Full bar
Wi-Fi
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking
Valet parking
Contacts
R. Cais das Naus Lote 2.21.01, 1990-173 Lisboa
Extra Info
HOURS
Tuesday18:30 - 22:00
Wednesday18:30 - 22:00
Thursday18:30 - 22:00
Friday18:30 - 22:00
Saturday18:30 - 22:00