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RU

Fifty Seconds in Lisbon

Fifty Seconds

About

An upscale restaurant with 2 Michelin stars, located at the top of the Vasco da Gama Tower (120 meters) at the Myriad by SANA Hotel. It offers high-end cuisine with panoramic views of the Tagus River. The chef creates tasting menus that combine Portuguese ingredients with international accents.

Features

Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Wine list
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Full bar
Wi-Fi
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking
Valet parking

Contacts

R. Cais das Naus Lote 2.21.01, 1990-173 Lisboa
+351211525380

Extra Info

HOURS
Tuesday18:30 - 22:00
Wednesday18:30 - 22:00
Thursday18:30 - 22:00
Friday18:30 - 22:00
Saturday18:30 - 22:00