Marlene in Lisbon
About
A gourmet restaurant in Lisbon, headed by renowned chef Marlene Vieira, the first woman in Portugal to win a Michelin star. The restaurant offers exquisite tasting menus (9 or 12 courses) that combine Portuguese traditions with modern techniques. It is located overlooking the Tagus River near the cruise terminal.
Features
Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Wine list
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Full bar
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking
Contacts
Doca do Jardim do Tabaco Terminal de Cruzeiros de Lisboa, Av. Infante Dom Henrique, 1100-651 Lisboa
Extra Info
HOURS
Tuesday19:00 - 00:00
Wednesday19:00 - 00:00
Thursday19:00 - 00:00
Friday19:00 - 00:00
Saturday19:00 - 00:00