EPUR in Lisbon
About
A Michelin-starred gourmet restaurant located in the center of Lisbon (Chiado district), under the direction of Chef Vincent Farj. The establishment offers modern European cuisine with an emphasis on vegetables, seasonality, and the philosophy of "maximum sophistication through simplicity." Guests can enjoy tasting sets, an open kitchen, and panoramic views of the city.
Features
Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Cocktail list
Wine list
Wine and beer
Full bar
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Contacts
Largo da Academia Nacional de Belas Artes 14, 1200-289 Lisboa
Extra Info
HOURS
Tuesday19:30 - 21:30
Wednesday19:30 - 21:30
Thursday19:30 - 21:30
Friday19:30 - 21:30
Saturday19:30 - 21:30