Banzé na Petiscaria in Lisbon
About
A cozy restaurant in Lisbon (Pico district) offering a modern interpretation of traditional Portuguese appetizers (petiscos) and seafood. Known for its relaxed atmosphere, high-quality service, and original presentation of dishes.
Features
Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Terrace
Wine list
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Full bar
Vegetarian dishes
Vegan dishes
Wi-Fi
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking
Contacts
R. Tomás Ribeiro, 1050-225 Lisboa
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday12:00 - 02:30
Tuesday12:00 - 02:30
Wednesday12:00 - 02:30
Thursday12:00 - 02:30
Friday12:00 - 02:30
Saturday12:00 - 02:30
Sunday12:00 - 02:30