Rocco in Lisbon
About
An exquisite restaurant complex located in The Ivens Hotel in the Chiado district, combining Italian cuisine, a lively gastrobar, and stunning design by Lázaro Rosa-Violan. This place is known for its cinematic atmosphere, divided into three zones (Gastrobar, Crudo Bar, Ristorante), offering both classic dishes and seafood.
Features
Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Wine list
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Full bar
Vegetarian dishes
Vegan dishes
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking
Contacts
R. Ivens 14, 1200-227 Lisboa
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday08:00 - 01:00
Tuesday08:00 - 01:00
Wednesday08:00 - 01:00
Thursday08:00 - 01:00
Friday08:00 - 01:00
Saturday08:00 - 01:00
Sunday08:00 - 01:00