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RU

Suba in Lisbon

Suba

About

An exquisite gastronomic place located on the 7th floor of the Verride Palácio Santa Catarina hotel. It is famous for its panoramic views of the city and the Tagus River, its creative cuisine by chef Fabio Alves, and its cozy "speakeasy" atmosphere.

Features

Seating
Terrace
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Wine list
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Full bar
Vegan dishes
Wi-Fi
Quiet atmosphere

Contacts

Tv. da Portuguesa 53, 1200-401 Lisboa
+351211573055

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday19:00 - 23:00
Thursday19:00 - 23:00
Friday19:00 - 23:00
Saturday19:00 - 23:00
Sunday19:00 - 23:00