Suba in Lisbon
About
An exquisite gastronomic place located on the 7th floor of the Verride Palácio Santa Catarina hotel. It is famous for its panoramic views of the city and the Tagus River, its creative cuisine by chef Fabio Alves, and its cozy "speakeasy" atmosphere.
Features
Seating
Terrace
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Wine list
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Full bar
Vegan dishes
Wi-Fi
Quiet atmosphere
Contacts
Tv. da Portuguesa 53, 1200-401 Lisboa
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday19:00 - 23:00
Thursday19:00 - 23:00
Friday19:00 - 23:00
Saturday19:00 - 23:00
Sunday19:00 - 23:00