Plano in Lisbon
About
Chef Vitor Adão's signature restaurant, located in the historic Graça district of Lisbon (opened in August 2019). The establishment is known for its "love letter" concept to the Trás-os-Montes region, offering tasting menus based on local products, strong character and tradition.
Features
Seating
Terrace
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Wine list
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Full bar
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking
Contacts
Rua da Bela Vista à Graça 126, 1170-055 Lisboa
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday19:00 - 00:00
Tuesday19:00 - 00:00
Wednesday19:00 - 00:00
Thursday19:00 - 00:00
Friday19:00 - 00:00
Saturday12:30 - 00:00
Sunday12:30 - 00:00