Blue Bistrot in Lisbon
About
An elegant and cozy restaurant at The Vintage Hotel & Spa in the Príncipe Real area of Lisbon. Led by Chef João Silva, it serves classic Portuguese comfort food using local, seasonal ingredients. Open daily, it offers a sophisticated atmosphere and a picturesque patio.
Features
Seating
Terrace
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Wine list
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Full bar
Wi-Fi
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Pet-friendly
Parking
Contacts
R. Barata Salgueiro 55, 1250-189 Lisboa
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday07:00 - 22:30
Tuesday07:00 - 22:30
Wednesday07:00 - 22:30
Thursday07:00 - 22:30
Friday07:00 - 22:30
Saturday07:00 - 22:30
Sunday07:00 - 22:30