We use cookies to improve your experience, personalize content, and analyze our traffic. By continuing to use the site, you agree to our Cookie Policy.

Profile
RU

Firuza

London

Firuza

About

I’m a friendly, motivated and reliable student based in London with experience in hospitality, customer service and sales. I’m confident working in busy environments, communicating with customers and working as part of a team. I learn quickly, take responsibility and always try to provide a high level of service. I’m currently looking for new opportunities where I can develop my skills, gain experience and contribute to a professional team. I know Russian , Uzbek and Persian very well

Open in App