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Профиль
EN

Firuza

Лондоне

Firuza

О гиде

I’m a friendly, motivated and reliable student based in London with experience in hospitality, customer service and sales. I’m confident working in busy environments, communicating with customers and working as part of a team. I learn quickly, take responsibility and always try to provide a high level of service. I’m currently looking for new opportunities where I can develop my skills, gain experience and contribute to a professional team. I know Russian , Uzbek and Persian very well

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