Firuza
Лондоне
О гиде
I’m a friendly, motivated and reliable student based in London with experience in hospitality, customer service and sales. I’m confident working in busy environments, communicating with customers and working as part of a team. I learn quickly, take responsibility and always try to provide a high level of service. I’m currently looking for new opportunities where I can develop my skills, gain experience and contribute to a professional team. I know Russian , Uzbek and Persian very well