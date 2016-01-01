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RU

Luca in London

Luca

About

Contemporary Italian cuisine in Clerkenwell. Elegant atmosphere and handmade dishes: beef tartare, scallops with nduja, specialty parmesan fries.

Features

Seating
Terrace
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Live music
Cocktail list
Wine list
Vegetarian dishes
Vegan dishes
Wi-Fi
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking

Contacts

88 St John St, London EC1M 4EH
+442038593000

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday12:00 - 22:00
Tuesday12:00 - 22:00
Wednesday12:00 - 22:00
Thursday12:00 - 22:00
Friday12:00 - 22:00
Saturday12:00 - 22:00