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Mountain in London

Mountain

About

Modern European cuisine in Soho. The menu includes crab omelet, raw shrimp, grilled steak, and tripe stew. This spacious two-story restaurant offers seasonal specialties.

Features

Wine list
Cocktail list
Wi-Fi
Quiet atmosphere
Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Table reservations

Contacts

16-18 Beak St, London W1F 9RD

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday12:00 - 22:30
Tuesday12:00 - 22:30
Wednesday12:00 - 22:30
Thursday12:00 - 22:30
Friday12:00 - 22:30
Saturday12:00 - 22:30
Sunday12:00 - 21:30