We use cookies to improve your experience, personalize content, and analyze our traffic. By continuing to use the site, you agree to our Cookie Policy.

Profile
RU

The Bungalow in Los Angeles

The Bungalow

About

A laid-back yet upscale bar in Santa Monica with a beach house vibe. The Bungalow offers cozy, vintage decor and ocean views, making it a favorite for a relaxed night of cocktails in hand.

Features

Terrace
Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Wine list
Full bar
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking
Valet parking

Contacts

101 Wilshire Blvd, Santa Monica, CA 90401
+13108998530

Extra Info

HOURS
Thursday17:00 - 00:00
Friday17:00 - 01:00
Saturday17:00 - 01:00