The Bungalow in Los Angeles
About
A laid-back yet upscale bar in Santa Monica with a beach house vibe. The Bungalow offers cozy, vintage decor and ocean views, making it a favorite for a relaxed night of cocktails in hand.
Features
Terrace
Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Wine list
Full bar
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking
Valet parking
Contacts
101 Wilshire Blvd, Santa Monica, CA 90401
Extra Info
HOURS
Thursday17:00 - 00:00
Friday17:00 - 01:00
Saturday17:00 - 01:00