Delilah in Los Angeles
About
An upscale supper club in West Hollywood, Delilah blends old Hollywood charm with modern nightlife. Enjoy cocktails and live music in a sophisticated setting where DJs and dancing take over as the night progresses.
Features
Wine list
Cocktail list
Live music
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Seating
Wine and beer
Full bar
Wi-Fi
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking
Valet parking
Contacts
7969 Santa Monica Blvd, West Hollywood, CA 90046
Extra Info
HOURS
Tuesday18:30 - 02:00
Wednesday18:30 - 02:00
Thursday18:30 - 02:00
Friday18:30 - 02:00
Saturday18:30 - 02:00
Sunday18:30 - 02:00