Avalon Hollywood in Los Angeles
About
The legendary Avalon, located in the heart of Hollywood, has been a staple of LA nightlife for decades. Known for its incredible sound system and international DJ performances, it's a mecca for electronic music fans.
Features
Полный бар
Принимают карты
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Наличные
Посадочные места
Парковка
Contacts
1735 Vine St, Los Angeles, CA 90028
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday10:00 - 17:00
Tuesday10:00 - 17:00
Wednesday10:00 - 17:00
Thursday10:00 - 17:00
Friday10:00 - 03:00
Saturday21:00 - 03:00