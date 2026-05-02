Griffith Park and Observatory in Los Angeles
About
One of LA's most iconic locations, Griffith Park offers hiking trails, stunning views of the city, and the historic Griffith Observatory. It's the perfect spot for outdoor adventures or stargazing with educational exhibits and free public telescope viewing.
Contacts
2800 E Observatory Rd, Los Angeles, CA 90027
Extra Info
HOURS
Tuesday12:00 - 22:00
Wednesday12:00 - 22:00
Thursday12:00 - 22:00
Friday12:00 - 22:00
Saturday10:00 - 22:00
Sunday10:00 - 22:00