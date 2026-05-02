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Griffith Park and Observatory in Los Angeles

Griffith Park and Observatory

About

One of LA's most iconic locations, Griffith Park offers hiking trails, stunning views of the city, and the historic Griffith Observatory. It's the perfect spot for outdoor adventures or stargazing with educational exhibits and free public telescope viewing.

Contacts

2800 E Observatory Rd, Los Angeles, CA 90027
+12134730800
griffithobservatory.org

Extra Info

HOURS
Tuesday12:00 - 22:00
Wednesday12:00 - 22:00
Thursday12:00 - 22:00
Friday12:00 - 22:00
Saturday10:00 - 22:00
Sunday10:00 - 22:00