The Ivy in Los Angeles
About
A classic West Hollywood restaurant, The Ivy is known for its charming, garden-like atmosphere and celebrity sightings. The menu offers a mix of California and American cuisine, with fresh salads, seafood and decadent desserts served in a stylish yet relaxed setting. Cuisine: Californian-American
Features
Seating
Terrace
Accepts cards
Cash
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cocktail list
Wine list
Vegan dishes
Vegetarian dishes
Wine and beer
Full bar
Wi-Fi
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking
Valet parking
Pet-friendly
Contacts
113 N Robertson Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90048
Extra Info
HOURS
Tuesday09:30 - 21:00
Wednesday09:30 - 21:00
Thursday09:30 - 21:00
Friday09:30 - 21:30
Saturday09:30 - 21:30
Sunday09:30 - 21:00