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Élephante in Los Angeles

Élephante

About

This trendy Santa Monica rooftop restaurant offers a Mediterranean-inspired menu with a beachy, laid-back vibe. Dishes include wood-fired pizzas, plates of pasta and seafood, paired with stunning ocean views and chic decor. Cuisine: Mediterranean

Features

Seating
Terrace
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Wine list
Cocktail list
Vegetarian dishes
Wine and beer
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking
Valet parking

Contacts

1332 2nd St Rooftop, Santa Monica, CA 90401
+14243202384

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday10:00 - 00:00
Tuesday10:00 - 00:00
Wednesday10:00 - 00:00
Thursday10:00 - 00:00
Friday09:00 - 00:00
Saturday09:00 - 00:00
Sunday09:00 - 00:00