Élephante in Los Angeles
About
This trendy Santa Monica rooftop restaurant offers a Mediterranean-inspired menu with a beachy, laid-back vibe. Dishes include wood-fired pizzas, plates of pasta and seafood, paired with stunning ocean views and chic decor. Cuisine: Mediterranean
Features
Seating
Terrace
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Wine list
Cocktail list
Vegetarian dishes
Wine and beer
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking
Valet parking
Contacts
1332 2nd St Rooftop, Santa Monica, CA 90401
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday10:00 - 00:00
Tuesday10:00 - 00:00
Wednesday10:00 - 00:00
Thursday10:00 - 00:00
Friday09:00 - 00:00
Saturday09:00 - 00:00
Sunday09:00 - 00:00