Ye Olde Cock Inn in Manchester
About
Cozy historic pub in Didsbury serving traditional British food, quality ales, and a welcoming atmosphere. Known for its classic pies, spacious indoor and outdoor seating, and easy tram access.
Features
Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Terrace
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Wine list
Full bar
Live music
Quiet atmosphere
Wi-Fi
Table reservations
Parking
Pet-friendly
Contacts
848 Wilmslow Rd, Didsbury, Manchester M20 2RN
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday12:00 - 23:00
Tuesday12:00 - 23:00
Wednesday12:00 - 23:00
Thursday12:00 - 23:00
Friday12:00 - 23:00
Saturday12:00 - 23:00
Sunday12:00 - 22:30