The Fountain House in Manchester
About
Traditional gastropub and premium restaurant serving classic British cuisine in a historic building. Known for its open kitchen, elegant interior, and views over Albert Square.
Features
Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Live music
Full bar
Wine list
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Wi-Fi
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Pet-friendly
Contacts
The Memorial Hall, 14 Albert Square, Manchester M2 5PE
Extra Info
HOURS
Tuesday 12:00 - 22:30
Wednesday 12:00 - 23:00
Thursday 12:00 - 23:00
Friday 12:00 - 23:30
Saturday 12:00 - 23:30
Sunday 12:00 - 22:00