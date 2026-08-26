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RU

The Fountain House in Manchester

The Fountain House

About

Traditional gastropub and premium restaurant serving classic British cuisine in a historic building. Known for its open kitchen, elegant interior, and views over Albert Square.

Features

Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Live music
Full bar
Wine list
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Wi-Fi
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Pet-friendly

Extra Info

HOURS
Tuesday 12:00 - 22:30
Wednesday 12:00 - 23:00
Thursday 12:00 - 23:00
Friday 12:00 - 23:30
Saturday 12:00 - 23:30
Sunday 12:00 - 22:00