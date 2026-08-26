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Cloud 23 in Manchester

Cloud 23

About

Iconic rooftop cocktail bar with breathtaking views over Manchester. Known for signature cocktails, a stylish atmosphere, and live DJ sets.

Features

Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Wine list
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Full bar
Wi-Fi
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking

Contacts

Deansgate Hotel, The, 303 Deansgate, Manchester M3 4LQ
+441618701688
www.cloud23bar.com

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday 12:00 - 22:00
Tuesday15:00 - 22:00
Wednesday15:00 - 22:00
Thursday 12:00 - 00:00
Friday 12:00 - 01:00
Saturday 11:00 - 01:00
Sunday 11:00 - 22:00