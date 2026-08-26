The Lawn Club in Manchester
About
Popular cocktail bar and restaurant in Spinningfields with a lively atmosphere, bottomless brunches, and unique seating areas. A great spot for gatherings, parties, and socializing with friends.
Features
Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Terrace
Wine list
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Full bar
Live music
Private dining
Table reservations
Wi-Fi
Pet-friendly
Parking
Contacts
Manchester M3 3HG
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday 12:00 - 00:00
Tuesday 12:00 - 00:00
Wednesday 12:00 - 00:00
Thursday 12:00 - 00:30
Friday 12:00 - 01:30
Saturday 12:00 - 01:30
Sunday 12:00 - 00:00