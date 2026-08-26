We use cookies to improve your experience, personalize content, and analyze our traffic. By continuing to use the site, you agree to our Cookie Policy.

Profile
RU

The Lawn Club in Manchester

The Lawn Club

About

Popular cocktail bar and restaurant in Spinningfields with a lively atmosphere, bottomless brunches, and unique seating areas. A great spot for gatherings, parties, and socializing with friends.

Features

Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Terrace
Wine list
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Full bar
Live music
Private dining
Table reservations
Wi-Fi
Pet-friendly
Parking

Contacts

Manchester M3 3HG
www.thelawnclub.co.uk

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday 12:00 - 00:00
Tuesday 12:00 - 00:00
Wednesday 12:00 - 00:00
Thursday 12:00 - 00:30
Friday 12:00 - 01:30
Saturday 12:00 - 01:30
Sunday 12:00 - 00:00