El Gato Negro in Manchester
About
Award-winning modern Spanish restaurant serving creative tapas, seasonal dishes, and featuring an open kitchen. Recognized with a Michelin Bib Gourmand for its excellent value for money.
Features
Seating
Accepts cards
Cash
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Terrace
Cocktail list
Wine list
Wine and beer
Full bar
Vegetarian dishes
Vegan dishes
Wi-Fi
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking
Contacts
52 King St, Manchester M2 4LY
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday12:00 - 21:00
Tuesday12:00 - 21:00
Wednesday12:00 - 21:00
Thursday12:00 - 21:00
Friday12:00 - 22:00
Saturday12:00 - 22:00
Sunday12:00 - 21:00