We use cookies to improve your experience, personalize content, and analyze our traffic. By continuing to use the site, you agree to our Cookie Policy.

Profile
RU

El Gato Negro in Manchester

El Gato Negro

About

Award-winning modern Spanish restaurant serving creative tapas, seasonal dishes, and featuring an open kitchen. Recognized with a Michelin Bib Gourmand for its excellent value for money.

Features

Seating
Accepts cards
Cash
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Terrace
Cocktail list
Wine list
Wine and beer
Full bar
Vegetarian dishes
Vegan dishes
Wi-Fi
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking

Contacts

52 King St, Manchester M2 4LY
+441616948585

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday12:00 - 21:00
Tuesday12:00 - 21:00
Wednesday12:00 - 21:00
Thursday12:00 - 21:00
Friday12:00 - 22:00
Saturday12:00 - 22:00
Sunday12:00 - 21:00