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Profile
RU

Winsome in Manchester

Winsome

About

English: Modern British restaurant serving hearty seasonal dishes made with local ingredients. Known for its welcoming bistro atmosphere and traditional Sunday roasts.

Features

Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Wine list
Vegetarian dishes
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Full bar
Wi-Fi
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking
Pet-friendly

Contacts

74 Princess St, Manchester M1 6JD
+447776880839

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday12:00 - 23:00
Tuesday12:00 - 23:00
Wednesday12:00 - 23:00
Thursday12:00 - 23:00
Friday12:00 - 23:00
Saturday12:00 - 23:00
Sunday12:00 - 20:00