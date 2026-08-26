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Profile
RU

Erst in Manchester

Erst

About

Popular modern European restaurant and natural wine bar serving seasonal sharing plates. Known for its open kitchen and relaxed atmosphere.

Features

Seating
Terrace
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Wine list
Vegetarian dishes
Vegan dishes
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Full bar
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking
Pet-friendly

Contacts

9 Murray St, Ancoats, Manchester M4 6HS
+441615473683
www.erst-mcr.co.uk

Extra Info

HOURS
Tuesday 13:00 - 22:30
Wednesday 13:00 - 22:30
Thursday 13:00 - 22:30
Friday 13:00 - 22:30
Saturday 13:00 - 22:30