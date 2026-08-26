Erst in Manchester
About
Popular modern European restaurant and natural wine bar serving seasonal sharing plates. Known for its open kitchen and relaxed atmosphere.
Features
Seating
Terrace
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Wine list
Vegetarian dishes
Vegan dishes
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Full bar
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking
Pet-friendly
Contacts
9 Murray St, Ancoats, Manchester M4 6HS
Extra Info
HOURS
Tuesday 13:00 - 22:30
Wednesday 13:00 - 22:30
Thursday 13:00 - 22:30
Friday 13:00 - 22:30
Saturday 13:00 - 22:30