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Handshake Speakeasy in Mexico City

Handshake Speakeasy

About

A famous cocktail bar, recognized as one of the best bars in the world. It attracts customers with its hidden entrance without signs, luxurious Art Deco‑style interior featuring dark wood and brass, as well as cutting‑edge scientific methods of mixology.

Features

Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Full bar
Wine list
Wi-Fi
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking
Pet-friendly

Contacts

C. Amberes 65, Juárez, Cuauhtémoc, 06600 Ciudad de México, CDMX

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday18:00 - 01:00
Tuesday18:00 - 01:00
Wednesday18:00 - 01:00
Thursday18:00 - 01:00
Friday18:00 - 02:00
Saturday18:00 - 02:00
Sunday18:00 - 00:00