Palmas Karaoke in Mexico City
About
A prestigious and popular karaoke bar. The venue combines live music, DJ sets, and a karaoke stage.A huge selection of tracks — from current global and Latin American hits to timeless classics that the whole room dances to.
Features
Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Live music
Wine and beer
Wine list
Full bar
Cocktail list
Table reservations
Contacts
Av. Paseo de las Palmas 530, Lomas - Virreyes, Lomas de Chapultepec, Miguel Hidalgo, 11000 Ciudad de México, CDMX
Extra Info
HOURS
Thursday20:00 - 03:00
Friday20:00 - 03:00
Saturday20:00 - 03:00