El Grifo Condesa in Mexico City
About
A cozy boutique bar and shop selling craft beer and mezcal, located in the trendy Condesa neighborhood. The establishment is famous for its relaxed atmosphere, patio for tastings, and proximity to a pizzeria.
Features
Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Quiet atmosphere
Pet-friendly
Contacts
C. Juan Escutia 24 B, Colonia Condesa, Cuauhtémoc, 06140 Ciudad de México, CDMX
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday14:00 - 21:30
Tuesday14:00 - 21:30
Wednesday14:00 - 21:30
Thursday14:00 - 22:30
Friday14:00 - 22:30
Saturday14:00 - 22:30
Sunday14:00 - 21:30