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Zinco Jazz Club in Mexico City

Zinco Jazz Club

About

A famous underground jazz bar in the historic center, located in the former bank safe of an old building. The kitchen and bar offer classic cocktails, wine, as well as light snacks and tapas.

Features

Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Live music
Cocktail list
Wine list
Wine and beer
Full bar
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking

Contacts

Calle de Motolinia 20, Centro Histórico de la Cdad. de México, Centro, Cuauhtémoc, 06050 Ciudad de México, CDMX
+525511317760

Extra Info

HOURS
Wednesday21:00 - 01:00
Thursday21:00 - 01:00
Friday21:00 - 01:00
Saturday21:00 - 01:00