Zinco Jazz Club in Mexico City
About
A famous underground jazz bar in the historic center, located in the former bank safe of an old building. The kitchen and bar offer classic cocktails, wine, as well as light snacks and tapas.
Features
Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Live music
Cocktail list
Wine list
Wine and beer
Full bar
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking
Contacts
Calle de Motolinia 20, Centro Histórico de la Cdad. de México, Centro, Cuauhtémoc, 06050 Ciudad de México, CDMX
Extra Info
HOURS
Wednesday21:00 - 01:00
Thursday21:00 - 01:00
Friday21:00 - 01:00
Saturday21:00 - 01:00