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BeerGarden Roma in Mexico City

BeerGarden Roma

About

A popular rooftop bar in the trendy Roma district, known for its wide selection of craft beer, German sausages, and lively atmosphere.

Features

Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Full bar
Wine list
Wi-Fi
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Pet-friendly
Parking

Contacts

Puebla 213, Roma Nte., Cuauhtémoc, 06700 Ciudad de México, CDMX
+525579272506

Extra Info

HOURS
Tuesday15:00 - 23:00
Wednesday15:00 - 23:00
Thursday15:00 - 01:00
Friday15:00 - 02:00
Saturday15:00 - 02:00
Sunday15:00 - 23:00