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Terraza Catedral in Mexico City

Terraza Catedral

About

A popular and atmospheric rooftop bar located in the heart of Mexico City’s historic center. During the day, it’s a relaxed urban café, and in the evening, it turns into a lively bar and nightclub with DJs.

Features

Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Terrace
Live music
Wine list
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Full bar
Wi-Fi
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking

Contacts

República de Guatemala 4, Centro Histórico de la Cdad. de México, Centro, Cuauhtémoc, 06020 Ciudad de México, CDMX
+525555181726

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday13:00 - 23:00
Tuesday13:00 - 23:00
Wednesday13:00 - 23:00
Thursday13:00 - 23:00
Friday14:00 - 00:00
Saturday14:00 - 01:00
Sunday13:00 - 23:00