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Museum of Folk Art in Mexico City

Museum of Folk Art

About

The country’s main cultural center, dedicated to Mexican crafts, traditions, and folk art. It is located in the city’s historic center, in the building of a former fire station, and features permanent exhibitions about everyday life, sacred art, and fantastical imagery.

Contacts

Revillagigedo 11, Colonia Centro, Centro, Cuauhtémoc, 06050 Ciudad de México, CDMX
+525555102201

Extra Info

HOURS
Tuesday10:00 - 18:00
Wednesday10:00 - 18:00
Thursday10:00 - 18:00
Friday10:00 - 18:00
Saturday10:00 - 18:00
Sunday10:00 - 18:00