Museum of Folk Art in Mexico City
About
The country’s main cultural center, dedicated to Mexican crafts, traditions, and folk art. It is located in the city’s historic center, in the building of a former fire station, and features permanent exhibitions about everyday life, sacred art, and fantastical imagery.
Contacts
Revillagigedo 11, Colonia Centro, Centro, Cuauhtémoc, 06050 Ciudad de México, CDMX
Extra Info
HOURS
Tuesday10:00 - 18:00
Wednesday10:00 - 18:00
Thursday10:00 - 18:00
Friday10:00 - 18:00
Saturday10:00 - 18:00
Sunday10:00 - 18:00