Museo Memoria y Tolerancia in Mexico City
About
A modern cultural and educational center dedicated to human rights, historical memory, and the fight against discrimination. It tells the story of the largest genocides in human history and promotes the ideas of tolerance.
Contacts
Av. Juárez 8, Colonia Centro, Centro, Cuauhtémoc, 06010 Ciudad de México, CDMX
Extra Info
HOURS
Tuesday09:00 - 18:00
Wednesday09:00 - 18:00
Thursday09:00 - 18:00
Friday09:00 - 18:00
Saturday10:00 - 19:00
Sunday10:00 - 19:00