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Museo Memoria y Tolerancia in Mexico City

Museo Memoria y Tolerancia

About

A modern cultural and educational center dedicated to human rights, historical memory, and the fight against discrimination. It tells the story of the largest genocides in human history and promotes the ideas of tolerance.

Contacts

Av. Juárez 8, Colonia Centro, Centro, Cuauhtémoc, 06010 Ciudad de México, CDMX
+525551305555

Extra Info

HOURS
Tuesday09:00 - 18:00
Wednesday09:00 - 18:00
Thursday09:00 - 18:00
Friday09:00 - 18:00
Saturday10:00 - 19:00
Sunday10:00 - 19:00