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Palace of Fine Arts in Mexico City

Palace of Fine Arts

About

The main opera house and cultural center of the country, known for its white Carrara marble, bright domes, and famous wall paintings. It is located in the historic center next to Alameda Park. The building combines the Beaux‑Arts and Art Nouveau styles on the outside, as well as Art Deco on the inside. The palace was opened on September 29, 1934.

Contacts

Av. Juárez S/N, Centro Histórico de la Cdad. de México, Centro, Cuauhtémoc, 06050 Ciudad de México, CDMX
+525286476500

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday11:00 - 18:00
Tuesday11:00 - 18:00
Wednesday11:00 - 18:00
Thursday11:00 - 18:00
Friday11:00 - 18:00
Saturday11:00 - 18:00
Sunday08:00 - 18:00