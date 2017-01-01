Parque La Mexicana in Mexico City
About
A modern public park with an area of 28–30 hectares, located in the business district of Santa Fe. It opened in 2017 on the site of a former sand quarry and is equipped with artificial lakes, sports areas, and restaurants.
Contacts
Av. Luis Barragan 505, Santa Fe, Contadero, Cuajimalpa de Morelos, 05348 Ciudad de México, CDMX
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday05:00 - 21:30
Tuesday05:00 - 21:30
Wednesday05:00 - 21:30
Thursday05:00 - 21:30
Friday05:00 - 21:30
Saturday05:00 - 21:30
Sunday05:00 - 21:30