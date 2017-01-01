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Parque La Mexicana in Mexico City

Parque La Mexicana

About

A modern public park with an area of 28–30 hectares, located in the business district of Santa Fe. It opened in 2017 on the site of a former sand quarry and is equipped with artificial lakes, sports areas, and restaurants.

Contacts

Av. Luis Barragan 505, Santa Fe, Contadero, Cuajimalpa de Morelos, 05348 Ciudad de México, CDMX

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday05:00 - 21:30
Tuesday05:00 - 21:30
Wednesday05:00 - 21:30
Thursday05:00 - 21:30
Friday05:00 - 21:30
Saturday05:00 - 21:30
Sunday05:00 - 21:30