Palacio Postal in Mexico City
About
One of the most luxurious historical buildings in Mexico City, built in the early 20th century and recognized as a masterpiece of eclectic architecture. The palace still functions as the country’s main post office, and its halls are open to the public free of charge.
Contacts
C. de Tacuba 1, Centro Histórico de la Cdad. de México, Centro, Cuauhtémoc, 06000 Ciudad de México, CDMX
Extra Info
HOURS
Tuesday10:00 - 17:00
Wednesday10:00 - 17:00
Thursday10:00 - 17:00
Friday10:00 - 17:00
Saturday10:00 - 17:00
Sunday10:00 - 17:00