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Palacio Postal in Mexico City

Palacio Postal

About

One of the most luxurious historical buildings in Mexico City, built in the early 20th century and recognized as a masterpiece of eclectic architecture. The palace still functions as the country’s main post office, and its halls are open to the public free of charge.

Contacts

C. de Tacuba 1, Centro Histórico de la Cdad. de México, Centro, Cuauhtémoc, 06000 Ciudad de México, CDMX
+525555120091

Extra Info

HOURS
Tuesday10:00 - 17:00
Wednesday10:00 - 17:00
Thursday10:00 - 17:00
Friday10:00 - 17:00
Saturday10:00 - 17:00
Sunday10:00 - 17:00