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The Clevelander Bar in Miami

The Clevelander Bar

About

A high-energy bar with outdoor patio and live DJs on South Beach. Signature cocktails, appetizers and themed parties attract locals and tourists alike.

Features

Seating
Terrace
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Live music
DJ sets
Full bar
Wine list
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Wi-Fi
Table reservations
Parking

Contacts

1020 Ocean Dr #1, Miami Beach, FL 33139
+13055324006

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday11:00 - 02:00
Tuesday11:00 - 02:00
Wednesday11:00 - 02:00
Thursday11:00 - 05:00
Friday10:00 - 05:00
Saturday10:00 - 05:00
Sunday10:00 - 02:00