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Lola Bar in Miami

Lola Bar

About

A stylish bar in Bayside Marketplace overlooking Biscayne Bay. Craft cocktails, a varied menu and a cozy atmosphere make it the perfect place to relax and socialize.

Features

Seating
Terrace
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Wine and beer
Parking
Pet-friendly

Contacts

401 Biscayne Blvd S118, Miami, FL 33132

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday10:00 - 02:00
Tuesday10:00 - 02:00
Wednesday10:00 - 02:00
Thursday10:00 - 02:00
Friday10:00 - 03:00
Saturday10:00 - 03:30
Sunday10:00 - 03:00