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Nikki Beach Miami in Miami

Nikki Beach Miami

About

An iconic oceanfront beach club with a laid-back atmosphere, live music and parties. White chaise lounges, palm trees, fresh seafood and exotic cocktails.

Features

Seating
Terrace
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Live music
Wine list
Wine and beer
Vegetarian dishes
Vegan dishes
Wi-Fi
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking
Valet parking

Contacts

1 Ocean Dr, Miami Beach, FL 33139
+13055381111

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday12:00 - 18:00
Tuesday12:00 - 18:00
Wednesday12:00 - 18:00
Thursday12:00 - 18:00
Friday12:00 - 20:00
Saturday12:00 - 20:00
Sunday11:00 - 20:00