Ferraro's Kitchen Restaurant and Wine Bar in Miami
About
Italian restaurant with extensive wine list. Famous for its authentic dishes and cozy atmosphere, ideal for romantic dinners.
Features
Seating
Terrace
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Wine list
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Full bar
Wi-Fi
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking
Contacts
1099 NE 79th St, Miami, FL 33138
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday12:00 - 21:30
Tuesday12:00 - 21:30
Wednesday12:00 - 21:30
Thursday12:00 - 21:30
Friday12:00 - 21:30
Saturday12:00 - 21:30
Sunday12:00 - 21:30