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Ferraro's Kitchen Restaurant and Wine Bar in Miami

Ferraro's Kitchen Restaurant and Wine Bar

About

Italian restaurant with extensive wine list. Famous for its authentic dishes and cozy atmosphere, ideal for romantic dinners.

Features

Seating
Terrace
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Wine list
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Full bar
Wi-Fi
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking

Contacts

1099 NE 79th St, Miami, FL 33138
+17865342136

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday12:00 - 21:30
Tuesday12:00 - 21:30
Wednesday12:00 - 21:30
Thursday12:00 - 21:30
Friday12:00 - 21:30
Saturday12:00 - 21:30
Sunday12:00 - 21:30