Il Gabbiano in Miami
About
Elegant Italian restaurant on the waterfront. Offers traditional dishes including pasta and seafood. Romantic atmosphere, ideal for sunset dinners.
Features
Seating
Terrace
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Wine list
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Full bar
Private dining
Vegan dishes
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking
Valet parking
Pet-friendly
Contacts
335 S Biscayne Blvd, Miami, FL 33131
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday12:00 - 23:00
Tuesday12:00 - 23:00
Wednesday12:00 - 23:00
Thursday12:00 - 23:00
Friday12:00 - 23:00
Saturday15:00 - 23:00
Sunday11:00 - 23:00