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The Capital Grille in Miami

The Capital Grille

About

Renowned steakhouse specializing in high quality steaks and seafood. Classic interior suitable for business meetings and romantic dinners.

Features

Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Wine list
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Wi-Fi
Full bar
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking
Valet parking

Contacts

444 Brickell Ave, Miami, FL 33131
+13053744500

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday11:30 - 22:00
Tuesday11:30 - 22:00
Wednesday11:30 - 22:00
Thursday11:30 - 22:00
Friday11:30 - 22:00
Saturday16:00 - 22:00
Sunday11:00 - 21:00