The Capital Grille in Miami
About
Renowned steakhouse specializing in high quality steaks and seafood. Classic interior suitable for business meetings and romantic dinners.
Features
Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Wine list
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Wi-Fi
Full bar
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking
Valet parking
Contacts
444 Brickell Ave, Miami, FL 33131
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday11:30 - 22:00
Tuesday11:30 - 22:00
Wednesday11:30 - 22:00
Thursday11:30 - 22:00
Friday11:30 - 22:00
Saturday16:00 - 22:00
Sunday11:00 - 21:00