Santorini by Georgios in Miami
About
Greek restaurant serving traditional dishes and fresh seafood. The cozy atmosphere and stylish interior make it ideal for dinners and meetings.
Features
Seating
Terrace
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Wine list
Live music
Quiet atmosphere
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Full bar
Vegetarian dishes
Vegan dishes
Private dining
Wi-Fi
Table reservations
Parking
Valet parking
Pet-friendly
Contacts
101 Ocean Dr # 101, Miami Beach, FL 33139
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday07:00 - 23:00
Tuesday07:00 - 23:00
Wednesday07:00 - 23:00
Thursday07:00 - 23:00
Friday07:00 - 23:00
Saturday07:00 - 23:00
Sunday07:00 - 23:00