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Santorini by Georgios in Miami

Santorini by Georgios

About

Greek restaurant serving traditional dishes and fresh seafood. The cozy atmosphere and stylish interior make it ideal for dinners and meetings.

Features

Seating
Terrace
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Wine list
Live music
Quiet atmosphere
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Full bar
Vegetarian dishes
Vegan dishes
Private dining
Wi-Fi
Table reservations
Parking
Valet parking
Pet-friendly

Contacts

101 Ocean Dr # 101, Miami Beach, FL 33139
+13056726624

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday07:00 - 23:00
Tuesday07:00 - 23:00
Wednesday07:00 - 23:00
Thursday07:00 - 23:00
Friday07:00 - 23:00
Saturday07:00 - 23:00
Sunday07:00 - 23:00